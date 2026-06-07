18-year-old shot and killed at NYCHA complex in Queens
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QUEENS - An overnight shooting in Queens left an 18-year-old dead on Sunday, with no suspects in custody.
What we know:
Police responded to a 911 call for an assault at 31-07 49 Street in Woodside just after midnight.
They arrive to find an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and back. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jafre Waugh.
No arrests have been made.
What we know:
The motive is unknown and a description of possible suspects has yet to be released. An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.