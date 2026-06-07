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18-year-old shot and killed at NYCHA complex in Queens

By
FOX 5 NY
Queens
Published June 7, 2026 8:41 AM EDT
Published June 7, 2026 8:41 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old was fatally shot at a NYCHA complex in Queens early Sunday morning.
    • He was shot in the chest and back.
    • No arrests have been made.

QUEENS - An overnight shooting in Queens left an 18-year-old dead on Sunday, with no suspects in custody.

What we know:

Police responded to a 911 call for an assault at 31-07 49 Street in Woodside just after midnight.

They arrive to find an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and back. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jafre Waugh.

No arrests have been made.

What we know:

The motive is unknown and a description of possible suspects has yet to be released. An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

QueensCrime and Public Safety