18-year-old shot in in the leg on Queens subway train

NEW YORK - An 18-year-old man was reportedly shot in the leg while riding a subway train in Queens on Wednesday evening.

According to the NYPD, the victim was riding a southbound A train when an unknown suspect standing on the platform at Beach 67th Street fired into the train, 

The victim was struck in the left leg by a bullet and is expected to survive. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.