18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal Barclays Center stabbing in Brooklyn

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Brooklyn man outside of the Barclays Center.

What we know:

Police say they arrested 18-year-old Noah Rentas in connection with the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Michael Hernandez on March 14.

Police say Rentas and other teenagers attacked Hernandez after an argument outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As Rentas was led out of the police precinct in handcuffs, Hernandez's mother, Marisol Miranda, was there to confront him and demand justice.

"I live in the Bronx and made it here to make sure that he sees my face. I'm a grieving mother. I love my kids, and I'm sure his mother loves him, but she's not grieving her kid like I grieve mine. She can see her kid, I can't see mine," Miranda said.