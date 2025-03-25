Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal Barclays Center stabbing in Brooklyn

By
Published  March 25, 2025 11:05pm EDT
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY

Brooklyn teen arrested in Barclays Center stabbing

Police have arrested 18-year-old Noah Rentas in connection to the fatal stabbing of Michael Hernandez outside of the Barclays Center on March 14.

NEW YORK - An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Brooklyn man outside of the Barclays Center.

What we know:

Police say they arrested 18-year-old Noah Rentas in connection with the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Michael Hernandez on March 14. 

Police say Rentas and other teenagers attacked Hernandez after an argument outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Memorial for Barclays Center stabbing victim

A vigil was held in the Bronx for 27-year-old Michael Hernandez, who was fatally stabbed near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last Friday night. Hernandez's mother and sister say Hernandez was attacked by a group before being stabbed multiple times. As the NYPD searches for suspects, his family is demanding justice and urging anyone with information to come forward. FOX 5 New York’s Kendall Green has the latest.

As Rentas was led out of the police precinct in handcuffs, Hernandez's mother, Marisol Miranda, was there to confront him and demand justice. 

"I live in the Bronx and made it here to make sure that he sees my face. I'm a grieving mother. I love my kids, and I'm sure his mother loves him, but she's not grieving her kid like I grieve mine. She can see her kid, I can't see mine," Miranda said.

BrooklynCrime and Public Safety