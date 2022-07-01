17-year-old shot and killed in Harlem
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Harlem on Friday evening.
Police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on Saint Nicholas Avenue and 147th Street.
The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.
Police are looking for a man wearing all-black who fled the scene on foot. So far, no arrests have been made.
