17-year-old shot and killed in Harlem

The NYPD is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Harlem on Friday evening.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on Saint Nicholas Avenue and 147th Street.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

Police are looking for a man wearing all-black who fled the scene on foot. So far, no arrests have been made.

