17-year-old fatally shot in Queens

A teenager was gunned down while he was standing in front of a Queens bar.

The NYPD says it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Sabor Latino Bar on 40 Road in Elmhurst. The boy was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Eduardo Hernandez of Queens. He was shot twice in the torso.

There have been no arrests in the case and police did not have a suspect description.

