A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Washington Heights.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Officials say Citizen App was there just after Trequan Wingfield was shot in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

Officials are currently investigating.