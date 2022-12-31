17-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment building: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday.

According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in Flatbush.

Inside, they found the victim, 17-year-old Darius Roache lying in the staircase, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospital/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.