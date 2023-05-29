16-year-old stabbed in neck in the Bronx

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck during a fight in the Bronx.

According to authorities, just after 10 PM on Sunday, the victim and an unknown man got into a fight near Richman Plaza and Matthewson Road in Morris Heights.

The suspect stabbed the victim in the right side of the neck with a switchblade before fleeing on foot to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for a laceration tot eh neck.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.