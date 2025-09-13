16-year-old girl killed, 32-year-old pedestrian injured in NYC hit-and-run
QUEENS, N.Y. - A tragic incident unfolded early Saturday morning when a vehicle struck two pedestrians on Roosevelt Avenue and drove away from the scene, killing a 16-year-old girl.
Hit-and-run incident
What we know:
Police responded to a call at 4:14 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, after a 38-year-old man driving a gray 2009 Chevy Suburban hit a 16-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 32-year-old woman was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she remains in stable condition. The driver fled but later hit a parked car at Roosevelt Avenue and Benham Street.
The 16-year-old victim was identified as Jhoanny Gomez-Alvarez, according to police.
What's next:
Authorities have taken one person into custody as the investigation continues.
Details about the driver's identity and charges are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.
