16-year-old girl killed, 32-year-old pedestrian injured in NYC hit-and-run

article

The Brief A 16-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a vehicle in New York City. A 32-year-old woman was injured and is in stable condition. The driver fled the scene but was later taken into custody.



A tragic incident unfolded early Saturday morning when a vehicle struck two pedestrians on Roosevelt Avenue and drove away from the scene, killing a 16-year-old girl.

Hit-and-run incident

What we know:

Police responded to a call at 4:14 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, after a 38-year-old man driving a gray 2009 Chevy Suburban hit a 16-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she remains in stable condition. The driver fled but later hit a parked car at Roosevelt Avenue and Benham Street.

The 16-year-old victim was identified as Jhoanny Gomez-Alvarez, according to police.

What's next:

Authorities have taken one person into custody as the investigation continues.

Details about the driver's identity and charges are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.