16-year-old girl in critical condition after pair of shootings in Brooklyn

A 16-year-old girl has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head near a playground in Brooklyn.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near a playground on Hoyt and Wyckoff Street in the Boerum Hill section.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

Authorities believe the suspect fled the scene on a Citibike.

Then, just 10 minutes later, there was another shooting near the Barclays Center where a man was shot in the arm.

There is currently no word on the suspect or if the two shootings are connected.

There have been three fatal shootings of 16-year-olds this week alone.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters