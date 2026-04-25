16-year-old boy shot and killed inside Brooklyn building Friday, police say

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The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot inside a Brooklyn building Friday afternoon and later died. The victim, identified as Marquise Byfield, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.



A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot inside a Brooklyn building Friday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call around 4:16 p.m. on April 24 reporting a person shot inside 909 Livonia Avenue, within the 75th Precinct.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso and another to the groin area.

The victim was transported by EMS to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Medical Center in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Victim identified

Police identified the victim as Marquise Byfield, a 16-year-old from Brooklyn.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.