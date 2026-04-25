16-year-old boy shot and killed inside Brooklyn building Friday, police say
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot inside a Brooklyn building Friday afternoon, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a 911 call around 4:16 p.m. on April 24 reporting a person shot inside 909 Livonia Avenue, within the 75th Precinct.
When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso and another to the groin area.
The victim was transported by EMS to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Medical Center in critical condition.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Victim identified
Police identified the victim as Marquise Byfield, a 16-year-old from Brooklyn.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made in the case.
Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the NYPD.