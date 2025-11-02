16-year-old boy shot in head, killed on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Officers say the victim was found on Eastern Parkway with a gunshot wound to the head.
What we know:
Police responded around 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, to a 911 call for an assault at 1196 Eastern Parkway, within the 71st Precinct.
When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Tyson Harps, of Park Avenue in the Bronx, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
EMS pronounced Harps dead at the scene.
Police have not announced any arrests, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: Information from the New York City Police Department (NYPD), 71st Precinct was used in this article.