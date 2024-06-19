16-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Manhattan triple shooting

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a deadly triple shooting in Upper Manhattan earlier this week.

Authorities say that gunfire broke out near the 1 train subway station at 10th Avenue and West 206th Street in Inwood just before midnight.

Two men were killed, and a third is recovering after being shot in the leg.

The suspect is facing several charges, including murder.

It is currently unknown if the victims were the intended targets, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.