Police in Harlem are searching for a gunman after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday evening.

Police say the victim was struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Seventh Avenue, but authorities say the victim somehow made her way to 130th Street where she was found.

The NYPD says it is unclear if the teen was the intended target.