15-year-old dies after being shot in the head in the Bronx

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head in the Bronx has died.

According to the NYPD, the boy and another teen were near the Police Athletic League in the South Bronx around 9 p.m. on Thursday night when a man wearing all black approached them and opened fire.

The 15-year-old was shot in the head, while the other boy, a 16-year-old, was struck in the leg and is expected to survive.

The shooter fled the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.