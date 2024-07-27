15-year-old boy's body found on subway tracks in Queens

article

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy's body was found on the tracks of a subway station in Queens on Friday evening.

Authorities say that around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a call about a person on the tracks of the Beach 90th Street Station on the Rockaway Park Shuttle line in Rockaway Beach.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy, unresponsive and unconscious with head trauma.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to discover how the boy died.