Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old boy's body found on subway tracks in Queens

By
Published  July 27, 2024 6:05pm EDT
Queens
FOX 5 NY
US-NEWS-NYC-SUBWAY-ATTACK-NY article

New York City subway (Marcus Santos/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy's body was found on the tracks of a subway station in Queens on Friday evening.

Authorities say that around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a call about a person on the tracks of the Beach 90th Street Station on the Rockaway Park Shuttle line in Rockaway Beach.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy, unresponsive and unconscious with head trauma.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to discover how the boy died. 