15-year-old boy attacked, stabbed by group of 13 in Queens: police

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and robbed by a group in Jamaica, Queens. Police say 13 people surrounded and attacked the teen before stealing his sneakers. The boy is hospitalized in critical condition as police search for the attackers.



A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being attacked, stabbed and robbed by a large group in Jamaica, Queens, on Wednesday.

What we know:

Investigators say a group of 13 people surrounded the teen and began arguing with him before the situation turned violent. Police say the group kicked and punched the boy, then stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

The suspects allegedly stole his sneakers, valued at about $340, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The NYPD says the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area to identify those involved.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online or by text — all are confidential.