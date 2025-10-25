15-year-old boy attacked, stabbed by group of 13 in Queens: police
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being attacked, stabbed and robbed by a large group in Jamaica, Queens, on Wednesday.
What we know:
Investigators say a group of 13 people surrounded the teen and began arguing with him before the situation turned violent. Police say the group kicked and punched the boy, then stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
The suspects allegedly stole his sneakers, valued at about $340, before fleeing the scene.
The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The NYPD says the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area to identify those involved.
What's next:
Anyone with information about the attack is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online or by text — all are confidential.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from the New York Police Department (NYPD).