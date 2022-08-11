14-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx

article

The NYPD says a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in the lobby of a Bronx building early on Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at E. 237 E. 194th St. in the Fordham neighborhood just after 1 a.m.

They found Jacob Borbin with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas hospital but it was too late to save his life.

New York City Police say there are no arrests in connection with the killing and the investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were available.