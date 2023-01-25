14-year-old Oakland County girl stabbed after refusing to have sex with man she met online

An Illinois man stabbed a 14-year-old girl Wednesday after he went to her Oakland County home and she refused to have sex with him.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the victim met the 18-year-old from Monmouth, Ill. on a social media website. The pair discussed meeting up, and the man went to her home in the 6000 block of N. Bay in her Springfield Township home around midnight.

"They had been communicating via an app since approximately mid-December, and at some point he got it in his head that he was going to come up and see her and have sex with her, and at some point in that process, he realized that wasn't going to happen," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

When the girl wouldn't have sex with the man, authorities say he stabbed her multiple times with an 8-inch knife he had purchased the day before in White Lake Township. A sibling was sleeping at the home when the attack happened, but the victim's parents were not home. The victim was able to call her parents, who rushed home and called 911. She was listed as critical but stable.

Read Next: Man who sexually assaulted children, had woman chained to pole gets life in prison

The suspect fled after the stabbing but was arrested shortly after when he called 911 in Waterford Township.

Detectives said the man admitted that he was angry the girl would not have sex with him, and therefore he assaulted her with a knife.

"Meeting in person with people you have met online can be extremely dangerous," Bouchard said. "You have no idea of who that person really is or their motivation. Anytime you meet someone via the internet, it is always a very good idea to do so in a public setting and preferably have someone else with you. Do not share personal information like where you live or other items that will allow a person to locate or track you. In this situation, this was a juvenile and for so many reasons meeting someone in person is a dangerous choice, and we always discourage it."