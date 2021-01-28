14-year-old charging in stabbing and beating death of 84-year-old woman

article

A 14-year-old upstate New York boy has been charged in the killing of an 84-year-old woman who was found stabbed and beaten to death in her apartment, officials said.

Eva Fuld was found dead Monday afternoon, four days after authorities believe she was killed during a home invasion at her Syracuse apartment.

Jahkim Robinson was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The Associated Press is naming the juvenile defendant because of the seriousness of the crime and because he has been charged as an adult.

According to court documents, Fuld and Robinson were neighbors, living just two doors away. Robinson was taken by police from that building with his mom accompanying him.

He was with at least two other suspects when he knocked on Fuld’s door last Thursday afternoon. When she opened the door, they forced their way into the apartment, according to court papers reviewed by local media.

Robinson is accused of stealing Fuld’s car after the home invasion.

"The Syracuse Police Department is still very actively involved in the investigation of the murder of Ms. Eva Fuld," says Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner. "Due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, we will not be speaking publicly about the case. We are aware this case has resulted in significant outrage from our community. We will provide an update to the case when it is possible to do so without jeopardizing the integrity of our investigation. Please continue to keep the victim’s family in prayer."

Neither the district attorney nor the court records say whether Robinson is believed to have killed the woman, or if one of the other unnamed co-defendants did.

It could not be immediately determined in Robinson had an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.