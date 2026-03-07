14-year-old boy fatally shot in Sunset Park; no arrests reported, police say

article

The Brief Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot late Friday night in Brooklyn and later died at a hospital. Investigators say the shooting happened near a 66th Precinct intersection, though the 911 call came from a nearby address. No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.



A 14-year-old boy is dead after a late-night shooting in Brooklyn's Sunset Park, according to police.

What we know:

On Friday, March 6, 2026, at about 11:48 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at 4802 10 Avenue, within the confines of the 66 Precinct.

Police said officers were told a 14-year-old male had been shot in the head. The teen was taken by private means to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

After further investigation, police said the location of the occurrence was the intersection of 46 Street and 9 Avenue, also within the confines of the 66 Precinct.

Police identified the teenager killed as 14-year-old Johary Cantave of Brooklyn.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any suspect description, a possible motive, or details on what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Police said there are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.