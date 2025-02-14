14-year-old boy dies after being stabbed in Queens: NYPD

Expand / Collapse search
Published  February 14, 2025 11:40pm EST
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Queens on Wednesday afternoon. 

What we know:

The stabbing took place around 3:31 p.m. at Queens Boulevard and 38th Street, within the 108th Precinct.

Police responding to the scene found the victim with a stab wound to his abdomen.

 The boy was rushed to Cornell Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. The NYPD later confirmed that the teen had died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the victim’s name or provided details on a possible motive. It is unclear if the stabbing was gang-related or if the victim knew his attackers.

What's next:

Police are currently searching for 10 minors believed to be involved in the attack. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

 

