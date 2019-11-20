14 NYPD officers, 8 civilians injured in Bronx apartment fire

Fourteen NYPD officers and eight civilians were injured in a late-night apartment fire in the Bronx.

The fire, on the second and third floors of 4360 Baychester Avenue, was called in at about 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

It quickly went to two-alarms.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene in the Wakefield neighborhood.

The fire was brought under control at about 12:03 a.m., according to officials.

We're all proud of the @NYPD47Pct cops who rushed into a #Bronx apartment building that was on fire last night and rescued residents. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured. It's courageous acts like this that earn our officers the name — NY's Finest. — Chief Terence Monahan

There was one serious but non-life threatening injury.

The officers and civilians were treated at local hospitals mainly for minor smoke inhalation and released.

No word yet on a cause.