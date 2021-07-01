14 Brooklyn gang members busted in connection to 11 shootings: DA

article

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Thursday that fourteen alleged members of a Flatbush-based street gang were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, weapons possession, and related charges in connection to 11 shootings that resulted in eight victims.

The suspects were allegedly members of the "Babiiez" street gang, and have been variously charged with first-, second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal facilitation, and false personation.

"It is disturbing that young people in our communities are engaged in the type of brazen and senseless gun violence described in this indictment," Gonzalez said in a statement. "Taking shooters off the streets has been a focus of my office and the NYPD, and long-term investigations such as this are making a real impact in restoring safety and driving down violence across Brooklyn. We will continue to target the drivers of crime and incapacitate street crews that disregard the life and safety of others."

The gang is said to be a subset of the Insane Crip Gangsta street gang, which is primarily based within Brooklyn. Members of the Babiiez were so named because members ranged in age from 15 to 21.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The suspects have been identified as:

Tristian Williams, 19, of East New York, Brooklyn.Bobby Thomas, 20, of East New York, Brooklyn.Krisaiya Blount, 16, East New York, Brooklyn.

Timothy Spence, 17, of Flatbush, Brooklyn.Moustapha Diop, 19, of Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Jahmaree Dublin, 19, of East Flatbush, Brooklyn.Amath Kebe, 18, of East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Malik Bacchus, 19, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.Kymani Salkey, 18, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.Darius Omotunde, 19, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.Abu Gaye, 19, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.Malik Harry, 21, of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Jaden Occean, 18, of Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn.

Jarell Swan, 18, of Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

Authorities say that many of the acts of violence were captured on surveillance cameras. Furthermore, it is alleged that defendants boasted about their criminal actions on social media, directing acts of violence and taking credit for shooting. Finally, authorities say that the defendants can be heard on recorded Rikers Island jail phone calls discussing violent acts, discussing the possibility of being indicted, discussing how to hold a gun, and boasting about their dominance on the streets.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters