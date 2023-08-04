Winning numbers drawn for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot (8/4/2023)

Feeling lucky? Next week may be the move as the nation searched for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner.

Below were the winning numbers for the Aug. 4 top prize, which apparently no one got:

11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the Mega Ball number being 20.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, lottery officials revealed no one won the jackpot. This means the new jackpot will break $1.5 billion, which will be held Tuesday, August 8.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, based on the results of the Aug. 4 drawing, 20 tickets worth $10,000 were sold in California.

In the previous drawing held August 1, two tickets sold in California were more than $650,000 after the tickets matched five of the six numbers Tuesday.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.35 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.