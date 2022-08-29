A 13-year-old boy was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday and the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at Madison Park Academy, which is located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood.

Authorities said the student who was wounded was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. An eighth grader at the school told KTVU her friend was shot in the stomach.

"I was hanging with my friends when I heard the gunshot At the time I didn't know it was a gunshot," said the eighth grader. "I was sticking around until I heard my friend screaming. It turns out he was the one who got shot."

Students at the school say they hid in classrooms and the gym.

"I was worried that was potentially my last moments in case he decided to go ballistic and go crazy. I texted my dad, gave him information, I texted my mom," said a 17-year-old student.

Initial reports said the 12-year-old suspect was on the run, but the child was quickly located and detained. It's not clear where officers apprehended the suspected shooter.

Officials have not said if the suspect was also a student at the school, which serves the sixth through 12th grades.

The gun used in the incident was recovered, officials said.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said following the school shooting, "You have heard from me over the last several weeks about a number of shootings and incidents that have happened at our schools, our playgrounds. This is impacting every area in our city. Nobody is immune from this level of gun violence."

Mayor Libby Schaaf said the level of gun violence across the country and city of Oakland is "heartbreaking and unacceptable."

"School should be the safest place for our kids," the mayor said on Twitter. Some students told KTVU the shooting may have been accidental, but police say they have not made a determination.

SkyFOX flew above the scene where Oakland police and Alameda County sheriff's deputies were seen outside the school with students crowded together.

Traffic in the area was backed up as parents rushed to pick up their children after learning of the shooting.