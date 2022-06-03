13-year-old driving stolen car shot dead by San Antonio police

article

The San Antonio Police Department shot and killed a 13-year-old who was allegedly trying to flee in a stolen vehicle early on Friday morning.

Police were investigating a shooting just before 1:30 a.m.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KSAT that the teen smashed into a patrol car while trying to escape the scene. Police say the driver then sped up and crashed.

An officer shot at the vehicle. The teen was hit in the stomach. EMS took him to a hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Advertisement

The two other teens who were inside the stolen vehicle were unharmed. It’s unclear if they would face criminal charges.