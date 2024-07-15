13-year-old boy shot in leg in the Bronx: NYPD

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Sunday night in the Bronx, police said.

It happened at 10:21 p.m. between Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street in the Longwood section.

Citizen App footage showed the boy getting in an ambulance.

Police said two suspects are being sought who are possibly teens.

The 13-year-old told police that he was walking and saw four people on Citi bikes arguing and then heard shots.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.