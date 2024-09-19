13-year-old boy sexually assaulted in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in the Bronx.

According to police, the incident happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Monroe Houses on Taylor Avenue and Story Avenue.

The victim was allegedly taking out the garbage when he was approached by an unknown man, who sexually assaulted him.

The suspect then fled the scene, and the victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The suspect is described as a man with a beard and a bald head, standing roughly 5'11" tall.