13-year-old beaten, robbed inside Kings Plaza Mall: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a trio of suspects they say assaulted and robbed a 13-year-old boy inside the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the victim was talking with the male suspects inside a stairwell at the mall at around 4:30 p.m. on May 7.

Police say the suspects then began kicking and punching the victim in the face and body, before taking his cellphone and running away, hopping on a northbound B41 MTA bus.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was seen by EMS but refused medical attention.

The phone was valued at approximately $300.

