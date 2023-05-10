Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old beaten, robbed inside Kings Plaza Mall: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Mill Basin
A trio of suspects wanted by the NYPD in connection to the assault and robbery of a 13-year-old boy inside the Kings Plaza Mall. 

BROOKLYN - The NYPD is searching for a trio of suspects they say assaulted and robbed a 13-year-old boy inside the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the victim was talking with the male suspects inside a stairwell at the mall at around 4:30 p.m. on May 7. 

Police say the suspects then began kicking and punching the victim in the face and body, before taking his cellphone and running away, hopping on a northbound B41 MTA bus.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was seen by EMS but refused medical attention.

The phone was valued at approximately $300.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.