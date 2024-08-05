13 injured after MTA bus crash in the Bronx: FDNY

At least 13 people were injured after an MTA bus crash in the Bronx on Monday, according to the FDNY.

According to the FDNY, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at East 181st Street and Jerome Avenue in Tremont.

The view from SkyFOX shows the pillar coming in close contact with the bus and the damage.

The FDNY said all the injuries were minor and are being evaluated at the scene.

Eleven people were taken to local hospitals, the FDNY said.

It is not clear how this crash happened.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for more updates.

