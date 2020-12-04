13 including current, former UT Austin students arrested in drug bust

Federal agents have arrested 13 individuals they say were supplying drugs to UT students here in Austin.

Some of those arrested are current and former UT students.

Federal agents today say they conducted several raids on Thursday, confiscating items that were part of the trafficking of LSD, fentanyl, and meth. During the news conference, authorities said that the ring started distributing the drugs in Austin and other locations in April of last year.

The suspects are also accused of money laundering and accused of allegedly putting some of their financial proceeds into other unlawful activities.

Most of those named in the federal indictment have already been processed out of jail and are awaiting trial.

If convicted they face between 10 years in life in federal prison.

