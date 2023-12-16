12-year-old girl assaulted on subway platform in Brooklyn police say

article

Police say a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at the New Lots Station in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the girl was standing on the northbound 'L' train platform when a man started yelling at her.

The man allegedly grabbed the young girl by the neck and pushed her up against a metal fence.

He ran away before police arrived, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police say the man was wearing glasses, a blue and white jacket, with black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.