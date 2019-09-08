12-year-old boy shot in the neck in Yonkers

article

A 12-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot in the neck in Yonkers early Sunday morning.

According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to the front entrance of 73-83 Highland Avenue on a report of shots fired and found the victim upon arrival. First responders immediately gave the boy medical aid and took him to a nearby hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, who did not reside at the location, was with a group of other young people in front of the building when a vehicle pulled up and two gunmen emerged, each allegedly firing a single shot in the direction of the group, one of which struck the victim.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724. Police say all calls will remain confidential. Completely anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be sent directly through the Yonkers PD Tips app which can be downloaded for free to any Apple or Android device.