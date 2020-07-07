12-year-old arrested for attempted rape in Queens

article

A 12-year-old boy faces several charges in connection with a sex attack on a woman in the lobby of a Ridgewood, Queens building on Monday.

The NYPD says the pre-teen followed a 37-year-old woman into her building around 8 a.m.

Once inside the boy pushed her to the floor attempted to remove her clothing. The woman fought back and the boy ran off.

Police announced the arrest late on Tuesday.

The boy is now is charged with robbery, assault, burglary, sex abuse, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

