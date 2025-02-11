11-year-old girl victim of Brooklyn hate crime attack; suspect wanted
BROOKLYN - Police are searching for the person who assaulted a young girl in an apparent hate crime attack in Brooklyn.
What we know:
The 11-year-old girl, wearing traditional Jewish attire, was attacked near Gerry Street and Harrison Avenue in South Williamsburg just before 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Video released by police shows the attacker approaching the girl from behind, pulling her hair and dragging her to the ground.
Then the suspect fled the scene, police said.
The girl sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the attack is unclear.