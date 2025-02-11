Expand / Collapse search

11-year-old girl victim of Brooklyn hate crime attack; suspect wanted

Published  February 11, 2025 4:06pm EST
The Brief

    • An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in what police are calling a hate crime attack.
    • According to police, the victim was wearing traditional Jewish attire during the attack on Saturday.
    • Police said the attacker approached the girl and pulled her hair, dragging her to the ground.

BROOKLYN - Police are searching for the person who assaulted a young girl in an apparent hate crime attack in Brooklyn.

What we know:

The 11-year-old girl, wearing traditional Jewish attire, was attacked near Gerry Street and Harrison Avenue in South Williamsburg just before 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Video released by police shows the attacker approaching the girl from behind, pulling her hair and dragging her to the ground.

Then the suspect fled the scene, police said.

The girl sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the attack is unclear. 

