11-year-old entrepreneur opens thrift store in Brooklyn

He’s a little man who had a big dream come true.

On his 11th birthday, Obocho Peters officially opened up a brick-and-mortar store in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn. The thrift store, called Obocho’s Closet, first started online last year as a way to help low-income families find affordable baby and children’s clothing.

“It makes me feel like the hard work I’ve been doing in the community... it finally paid off,” said the young entrepreneur.

Obocho’s mother, Sasha, is incredibly proud to see her son so ambitious at a young age.

“It shows other kids that sky is the limit, age has nothing to do with it, he’s out there, he’s speaking, he’s going to schools, he’s speaking at big events, but he’s really promoting his dream,” said Sasha Peters.

We first introduced you to Obocho on FOX 5 NY earlier this year when Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams honored the young entrepreneur as a Hero of the Month. Adams is back again to see the storefront dream come to fruition, through hard work and generous donations from a GoFundMe page.

“Often times we wonder what is going to happen with our children, and it just shows that if we give them an opportunity they are going to go beyond themselves,” said Adams.

Obocho’s message to other young people with big dreams...

“I want to tell them never give up on their dreams and always go for their goals and always do what they’ve always wanted to do and never give up.”

Part of the proceeds will go towards holding financial literacy workshops throughout the year right at the store. Obocho also hopes to open even more store locations in the years to come.