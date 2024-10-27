11-year-old boy shot in leg in the Bronx: NYPD

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

It happened at Webster Avenue and East 188th Street in Fordham Heights at 8:28 p.m., police said.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call of an assault at the location.

Police said the boy was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.