11 Chinese migrants found hidden inside furniture

Six men and five women were taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers after they were found hiding inside furniture in a moving truck at the border crossing in San Diego.

CBP made the discovery of the 11 Chinese nationals on Monday after further inspecting the truck driven by a 42-year-old man. He was arrested and taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

In photos posted online, three hands can be seen raised at the opening of a washing machine. Another person appears to be inside a dresser. And, at least one other person was found in a chest, added CBP.

The 11 Chinese nationals were taken into custody for pending criminal and immigration proceedings, the CBP said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“CBP cannot stress enough the dangers of smuggling people,” Pete Flores, CBP’s field operations director for San Diego, said in a statement. “These are human beings that smugglers subject to inhumane conditions that could have deadly consequences. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.”

The 11 people discovered in the truck at the San Ysidro Port of Entry face criminal and immigration proceedings.

Last month, a Mexican teen was found hiding in a car's dashboard at the border crossing at the Calexico West port.