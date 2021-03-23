$100K in fake cash seized at LAX

article

Federal authorities say they found thousands of fake $100 and $20 bills in a shipment at Los Angeles International Airport.

Customs and Border Protection officers found 492 counterfeit $100 notes and 3,049 counterfeit $20 notes with a combined face value of $110,180.

They say the fake cash was in an express parcel shipment originating from Hong Kong and with a destination in Northern California.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

CBP officers discovered the counterfeit notes while conducting an enforcement examination of a shipment declared as "BAR PROP 35PCS".

20,000 FAKE DRIVER'S LICENSES FROM CHINA SEIZED AT CHICAGO AIRPORT

Advertisement

All the notes were determined to be counterfeit.

By preventing the introduction of counterfeit currency into the American economy, CBP disrupts criminal groups that target our citizens, businesses, and the security of the United States financial system," said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

Counterfeiting Federal Reserve notes is a federal crime.