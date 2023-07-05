1,000 young people sworn in NYPD's Summer Youth Employment Program

The swearing-in ceremony at the NYPD looked like any other - at first glance. Upon closer examination, with some as young as 14-years-old being sworn in, it was clear this was a different type of swearing-in.

One thousand young people joined the police department on Wednesday as part of the city's Summer Youth Employment Program, or SYEP.

Joining the ceremony and orientation was Miguel Familia who entered the program 4 years ago, nervously. Now he's a cadet at the NYPD.

"For me, it was nerve-racking because I didn't know what I was going to go through. But then once I went through the entire program, I was able to meet the officers and see a different side of the NYPD." — Miguel Familia

The youths are being assigned to every NYPD precinct including transit and housing. And are either receiving a stipend or being paid minimum wage, depending on their age.

In all, 100-thousand youths across New York City are being placed into city agencies and private companies by the city's Department of Youth and Community Development.

Related article

Its mission is to teach kids financial literacy even before they start the 6-week program.

Commissioner Keith Howard explains how it works, "We have workshops that are going on. They take a course before they actually start the job. And there are going to be mentorships that instill, and hopefully, their parents as well can also teach them too."

While the main purpose of the program is to benefit the youth by creating career paths and financial literacy. Top brass at the NYPD tell us they expect their officers to benefit too, by learning how to better relate to younger New Yorkers when they have to interact with them.

"We get a chance now to see what they're thinking about, we get a chance to pick their brains about what's going on in the communities." — NYPD Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart



