Dog named 'Milkshake' stolen from Bronx apartment: Video

By
Published  May 29, 2024 10:29am EDT
BRONX - Police are searching for the two suspects who stole a dog from an apartment building in the Bronx on Saturday.

Police said at approximately 8 p.m. the suspects entered the building on Tiffany Street and stole a 10-year-old Dachshund named "Milkshake" without permission.

The suspects then took the dog and fled the scene. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).