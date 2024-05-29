Dog named 'Milkshake' stolen from Bronx apartment: Video

Police are searching for the two suspects who stole a dog from an apartment building in the Bronx on Saturday.

Police said at approximately 8 p.m. the suspects entered the building on Tiffany Street and stole a 10-year-old Dachshund named "Milkshake" without permission.

Courtesy of the NYPD

The suspects then took the dog and fled the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).