10-year-old boy riding bicycle struck, killed by car in Brooklyn

A 10-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Dalerjon Shahobiddinov was riding his bike in the crosswalk at the intersection of Seton Place and Foster Avenue when he was struck by a southbound 2002 Ford SUV driven by 29-year-old Victor O. Mejia.

Shahobiddinov was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Mejia remained on the scene after the accident and was taken into custody by police. He has been charged with failing to yield to a bicyclist, driving without a license and failure to exercise due care.