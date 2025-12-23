Man slams 10-year-old boy's head into windshield in Brooklyn, police say

article

A 10-year-old boy was assaulted in Brooklyn by an unidentified man on Wednesday, according to police.

Officials say the attack happened around 4:10 p.m. in front of 510 Ocean Parkway in Kensington.

According to police, the man got into a verbal dispute with the boy before slamming his head into the rear windshield of a parked vehicle.

The man then fled the scene in a silver minivan, traveling westbound on Ditmas Avenue toward Cortelyou Road.

The boy complained of pain in the right side of his head and his left hand.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether the man has any relation to the boy and what exactly led to the dispute.

The NYPD released images of the suspect through the Department of Communications and Public Information and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The investigation remains ongoing.