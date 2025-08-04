1-year-old girl found in pool at Bronx daycare location dies: NYPD

article

The Brief A 1-year-old girl was found unconscious in a pool at a Bronx daycare, and later pronounced dead. The NYPD responded to a call regarding an unaided child at 2117 Story Avenue in the Bronx at 12:51 p.m. A spokesperson from the NYPD told FOX 5 NY that this location is a daycare.



A 1-year-old girl was found unconscious in a pool at the location of a Bronx daycare. The child was later pronounced dead.

One-year-old found unresponsive in pool

What we know:

The NYPD responded to a call regarding an unaided child at 2117 Story Avenue in the Bronx at 12:51 p.m.

The child, a 1-year-old girl, was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. Emergency services brought her to a Montefiore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson from the NYPD told FOX 5 NY that this location is a daycare, and that the child was found in a pool.

The identity of the 1-year-old is River Wilson.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the child was being cared for by the daycare at the location. FOX 5 NY attempted to get in contact with the building owner.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to reveal a cause of death.