1-year-old boy struck by car, mother injured on Staten Island
NEW YORK - A one-year-old boy was in critical condition Thursday after he and his mother were struck by a vehicle in the Roseland section of Staten Island, said police.
The baby and mother, 30, were crossing Abbott Street and Scarboro Avenue at about 7:05 a.m. when they were struck.
The child was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North in critical condition. The mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Skyfox was over the area where police had cordoned off the intersection. Several police vehicles could be seen.