1-year-old boy struck by car, mother injured on Staten Island

A one-year-old boy was in critical condition Thursday after he and his mother were struck by a vehicle in the Roseland section of Staten Island, said police.

The baby and mother, 30, were crossing Abbott Street and Scarboro Avenue at about 7:05 a.m. when they were struck.

The child was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North in critical condition. The mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Skyfox was over the area where police had cordoned off the intersection. Several police vehicles could be seen.