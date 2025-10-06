1-year-old baby found dead inside home, police say

article

The Brief Police are investigating the death of 1-year-old Anthony Casey in Brooklyn as a homicide. Officers found the child unconscious and unresponsive inside a home on Newport Street Friday afternoon. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead; no arrests have been made.



Police say the death of a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a homicide.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call and found the child unresponsive around 4:58 p.m. Friday at 203 Newport Street in Brownsville.

When officers arrived, they found the toddler, identified as Anthony Casey, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.