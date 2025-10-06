Expand / Collapse search

1-year-old baby found dead inside home, police say

By
Published  October 6, 2025 8:59pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • Police are investigating the death of 1-year-old Anthony Casey in Brooklyn as a homicide.
    • Officers found the child unconscious and unresponsive inside a home on Newport Street Friday afternoon.
    • The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead; no arrests have been made.

BROOKLYN - Police say the death of a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a homicide.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call and found the child unresponsive around 4:58 p.m. Friday at 203 Newport Street in Brownsville. 

When officers arrived, they found the toddler, identified as Anthony Casey, unconscious and unresponsive. 

EMS rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This report is based on information from police.

Crime and Public SafetyBrownsville