1-year-old baby found dead inside home, police say
BROOKLYN - Police say the death of a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a homicide.
What we know:
According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call and found the child unresponsive around 4:58 p.m. Friday at 203 Newport Street in Brownsville.
When officers arrived, they found the toddler, identified as Anthony Casey, unconscious and unresponsive.
EMS rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.