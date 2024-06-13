1 shot near Long Beach LIRR station after large gathering on beach

Police flooded the area near Edwards Blvd and East Park Avenue following a shooting in Long Beach Thursday evening.

Authorities confirmed a male was hit though his age and health conditions remain unknown so far.

According to witnesses, a large group of over 2,000 teens were having a party down by the beach later into the evening before it was shut down.

They say Long Beach police were outnumbered by the massive group and called Nassau County Police for assistance.

Witnesses told FOX 5 NY that police attempted to move the crowd from the beach up to East Park Avenue, where shots rang out.

Witnesses at the scene told FOX 5 NY that they heard that someone was shot in the back.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.