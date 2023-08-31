Expand / Collapse search

1 killed after helicopter crash in South Brunswick

South Brunswick
A helicopter crashed in South Brunswick, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in South Brunswick, New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in a wooden area off of Lake Carnegie. 

Officials say the helicopter's pilot was killed in the crash, and was the only person onboard. 

The view from SkyFOX shows the Robinson R22 helicopter's components were bent up and broken off of the aircraft. 

The cause of the crash is unknown. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.