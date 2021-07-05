1 missing, 1 arrested after Long Island boat crash

article

A 25-year-old man was missing and another man under arrest for boating while intoxicated after an incident early Monday morning in the waters off of Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say they responded to a jetty at the end of Browns River Road in Sayville just before 1:30 a.m.

They say that Jack Benjamin, 25, was operating a 2003 Parker center console boat in the Great South Bay when the vessel struck a jetty.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

A passenger, who was not wearing a life jacket, was thrown overboard. Suffolk County Police officers, personnel from multiple fire departments and the United States Coast Guard conducted a search for the man, who remains missing.

Marine Bureau officers are continuing to search.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Benjamin and a female passenger were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where they were treated and released. Three other passengers were not hurt.

Benjamin, of Farmingville, was charged with Boating While Intoxicated. He was being held until an arraignment on Tuesday. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: